Why Did Rupali Ganguly’s Father Said, “Meri Beti Toh Vamp Ban Gayi, Isse Shadi Kon Karega?” Find Here!

Rupali Ganguly is the heart of the television’s most popular show, Anupamaa. The talented actress has given several iconic characters on screen, from Monisha in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai to Anupama in Anupamaa. In a recent interview, the actress revealed what made her father question her who would marry his daughter. Let’s know below.

During the 2024 TV roundtable conversation with top actresses like Shivangi Joshi, Reem Shaikh, Samridhii Shukla, and Anita Raaj, Anupama star Rupali revealed her father’s reaction to her negative character to Sanjivani and what made her father question who will marry his daughter. Rupali shared about Sanjivani that the medical show turned into a drama, and she had to portray a negative character (Dr. Simran) and highlighted the hate she received: “The hate is real, the hate is very real. I and Gurdeep once, we were just going to Lokhandwala market and both were roaming and that time an elderly woman comes and she takes Gurdeep aside and says that Juhi you don’t roam with her she is very bad, she is like this and that and while going she said ‘Kamini’.”

Further, Rupali revealed about her father’s statement, “Forget them, my father. Being a filmmaker, Papa was like this typical Bengali dad, okay. So he said, ‘Meri Beti Toh Vamp Ban Gayi, Isse Shadi Kon Karega?’ It’s like, is it necessary to do so good, and he genuinely meant it.” But then Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and other shows made her look good.