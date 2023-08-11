Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pooja Joshi Arora welcomes a baby girl

Celebrations are in full swing for the beloved couple from the world of television, Pooja Joshi Arora and Manish Arora, as they embrace the joyous arrival of their baby girl. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress, known for her captivating performances on-screen, has welcomed her second child.

Pooja Joshi Arora, renowned for her remarkable portrayal of Varsha in the long-running and beloved show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been a familiar face in households across the nation. Pooja took to Instagram stories and shared the news with her fans. She wrote: “Today by god’s grace, delivered a baby girl.. please everyone shower blessings.”

Pooja announced her second pregnancy on July 21 in an adorable way. The actress posted a pregnancy video with husband Manish while making the announcement. While sharing that video, Pooja wrote, “Coming soon.” Pooja and Manish were blessed with their first child, a daughter, in 2015.

As Pooja Joshi Arora and Manish Arora embrace this new chapter of their lives, fans and well-wishers are eagerly looking forward to glimpses of the adorable baby girl and the stories of love, laughter, and joy that are bound to follow.

Congratulations to Pooja Joshi Arora and Manish Arora on the birth of their baby girl!

