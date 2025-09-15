YRKKH Actor Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj Welcome Baby Boy

September 15, 2025, Popular television actor Rohit Purohit, currently seen as the lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), has been blessed with a baby boy. The actor took to Instagram to share the joyous news with fans and well-wishers.

Rohit shared an adorable post announcing the arrival of his first child with wife and actress Sheena Bajaj. The couple, who have been a beloved part of the Indian television industry, received a flood of congratulations and love from fans and fellow celebrities.

Rohit wrote in his post: “Thank You For Your Love, Support And Blessing!”

Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj got married on January 22, 2019, in a grand traditional ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan, which beautifully blended Punjabi and Marwari customs. The couple first met on the sets of the 2012 TV show Arjun and were in a relationship for six years before tying the knot.

The news of their new addition has brought smiles to their fans, who have closely followed their love story over the years. As Rohit continues to win hearts on-screen, this new chapter in his personal life adds even more joy to the journey.

Congratulations to the new parents!