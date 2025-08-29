Zee TV’s Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Faces Delay – Know The Real Reason Behind Postponement

Zee TV is all set for a new TV serial, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s production house, Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited. The show was expected to be released soon, but as per the new updates, it has been delayed. Check out the reason behind the postponement.

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan was expected to release at the end of July or the beginning of August; however, the show has yet to announce an official release date. The new show is set to replace Zee TV’s one of the longest-running shows, Kumkum Bhagya, at the 9:00 PM slot, which was scheduled to air its last episode on September 7, but the show has now got a one-week extension and will wrap up the show on September 14.

As per the reports, Kumkum Bhagya was headed for an end to the show with no proper ending to the storyline. However, as per our reliable source, Kumkum Bhagya was always set to wrap up with a proper ending, but the reason behind the extension of the show is that the new show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan has been postponed due to a lack of the required number of episodes before its launch. And because of this, the channel gave more time to Kumkum Bhagya before its end.

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited, stars Shubhangi Latkar, Amandeep Sidhu, Sheezan Khan, Srishti Jain, and Vaishnavi Prajapati in main roles.