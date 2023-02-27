Talented actor Sacchin Shroff who is currently seen playing the role of Taarak Mehta in the comic sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tied the knot with Chandni Kothi in an intimate ceremony. According to earlier reports, Chandni is not from the industry and it is an arranged marriage.

The wedding was attended by Munmun Dutta, Mazher Sayed, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Sunayana Fozdar, and Niyati Joshi among others. Parinitaa Seth, Simple Kaul, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Nirmal Soni, Mouli Ganguly, and Sharad Kelkar were also part of the festivities. Check the photos below!

This is Sacchin’s second marriage as the actor was earlier married to actress Juhi Parmar in 2009. They have a 10-year-old daughter, Samairra.

Congratulations Sacchin!

