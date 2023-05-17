ADVERTISEMENT
Mouni Roy Grabs Eyeballs In Sizzling In White Bralette And Multicoloured Sarong

Mouni Roy shared photos in a white bralette with a plunging and halter neckline. She further teamed it with a multicoloured satin sarong printed in shades of blue, orange, and red.

Author: Manisha Suthar
17 May,2023 16:37:07
Mouni Roy is a total package of style, good looks, amazing acting skills, and personality. Along with her acting talent, she has impressed viewers with her style game. Mouni is known to be an inspiration when it comes to fashion. Her recently blowing us with her sensuality and versatile looks. Mouni always manages to stun her fans with diverse looks, whether on the red carpet, onscreen, or in an everyday look.

The actress has stolen millions of hearts and garnered a huge fan following because of her bold style. Her slender figure ensures that she carries any style well, and her smile is the ultimate add-on that lights everything up. Mouni has often been praised for her effortless beauty and chic style. Her Instagram handle is full of stunning pictures; they are an absolute treat for her followers. Fans cannot get enough of the actress, from her candid shots to her sizzling photoshoots.

Mouni is currently in Capri, Italy, giving us all kinds of travel goals with her photos. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her stunning holiday wardrobe. She recently took to Instagram and shared photos in a white bralette with a plunging and halter neckline. She further teamed it with a multicoloured satin sarong printed in shades of blue, orange, and red. The actress looks breathtaking in the photos. Check here!

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

