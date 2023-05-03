ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Photos

Surbhi Jyoti Looks Ravishing In Backless White Midi Dress, See Pics

Surbhi Jyoti, who entertained us with her fabulous performances over the years in shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin, and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, has always impressed us with her flamboyant avatar on-screen. The diva stumped us all with her gorgeous look in white midi dress on social media.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 May,2023 15:57:47
Surbhi Jyoti is one of the leading television actresses. The gorgeous and splendid actress entertained us with her fabulous performances in shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin, and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai over the years. The actress has always impressed us with her flamboyant avatar on-screen. Everyone is aware of Krystle being the perfect example of beauty with brains. She has a great sense of style, which is always on point.

Surbhi makes style statements and emerges as a head-turner on every occasion. She sets the fashion bar high every time she steps out. From giving us style lessons on how to rock all shimmer outfits to nailing winter street fashion with elegance and charm, she has been on a roll. She even carries off simple outfits in a stylish way and smiles flawlessly. Surbhi’s dressing sense always remains chic and fashionable.

When it comes to style, Surbhi is the sort of girl we all aspire to be. She’s always one to wear comfy clothing and make a smart statement. Right from rocking a casual look to acing a red carpet look in a saree or gown, Surbhi’s style game is always up to the mark. Recently, the diva who has always been prompted with her versatility and eminence has stumped us all with her gorgeous look on social media. She took to Instagram and shared her gorgeous look in a white midi dress. She captioned her post: “Happiest with plants 🫶🏼” Check below!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

