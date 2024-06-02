Tips To Elevate Formal Looks Like Tina Datta And Radhikka Madan In Western Co-ord Set

In the world of fashion, trends keep changing every day. However, the western co-ord set is gaining popularity in formal fashion as it offers a stylish and contemporary pick replacing traditional business attire. The matching pieces provide a polished look, making it suitable for professional settings while maintaining a modern, chic aesthetic. If you are looking for inspiration, get tips from Indian celebrities Tina Datta and Radhikka Madan.

Tina Datta’s Chic Look In Pink Co-ord Set

The stunning Tina in this picture absolutely nails her look. However, her glam in these pictures is such that you can opt for this pink co-ord set for parties and the red carpet. The simple pattern and style of the fit make it a good choice for your office look. The collared waistcoat paired with high waist bottoms complements her appearance, serving goals to rock formal style. You can style this look as you wish, whether with minimal makeup and accessories to deck up like Tina with bold eyes, lips, and accessories.

Radhikka Madan’s Stunning Purple Co-ord Set

Redefining class, Radhikka rocks her lool in a stunning purple co-ord set. The outfit has a chic waistcoat paired with matching bottoms, completing her style. However, the bright color and tailored fit of the outfit make it a perfect choice to rock formal style. The diva adorns her look with golden earrings, a sleek hairstyle, and nude makeup. With her simplicity, she looks super classy.