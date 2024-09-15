Tina Datta vs. Sreejita De: Who Looked Breathtakingly Gorgeous in a Halter-Neck Mini Dress?

Tina Datta and Sreejita De are well-known Indian television actresses with a great sense of style. They are recognized for their daring and avant-garde fashion choices. They typically dress in vibrant colors and experiment with different fabrics and textures. They are also known for their unique and innovative fashion choices. They often combine classic and modern elements to create unique styles. This time, actresses appeared in mini dresses for a fashion battle. Take a look below.

Tina Datta and Sreejita De’s Mini Dress Appearance-

Tina Datta in a Latex Mini Dress

Hina Khan looked fashionable in a gorgeous green short dress. This isn’t just any mini dress; it’s a halter-neckline, sleeveless, plunging bustline, hip-fitted latex short dress that flatters her curves beautifully. The shiny cloth adds an added level of elegance. She rounded off her look with middle-parted wavy open tresses. The actress opted for heavy base makeup with brown eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, and matte lips and accessories her outfit with a silver layered kamar patta and a kada.

Sreejita De in a Gold Metallic Dress

Sreejita De adorned her style with a halter-neck dress. The outfit features a gold metallic cowl neckline, sleeveless, bodycon mini dress with a detail that accentuates her stunning form. She completes her outfit with a blue sneaker. The open-straight middle-parted hairstyle, black eye makeup with red glossy lips, and a silver and diamond necklace lend a touch of charm to her swag, making her an inspiration to many.

Tina Datta and Sreejita De have the potential to look breathtakingly gorgeous in a halter-neck mini dress, but their interpretation of the style reflects their personalities and fashion preferences.

