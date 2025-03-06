Amarr Upadhyay’s track to end in Doree 2; Ganga to die

Doree 2 the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen the wedding of Maan (Ishaan Dhawan) and Doree (Priyanshi Yadav) taking place based on a contractual deal. With Doree coming home, Rajnandini (Sreejita De) has been making her life miserable. We saw huge drama with Doree being sent to the jail after which she proved her innocence, thus trapping Rajnandini. Maan asked his sister to seek forgiveness from Doree. Amidst this, Doree and Maan are coming closer.

There have been constant reports of Amarr Upadhyay quitting the show. There have been constant reports of Amarr Upadhyay being in talks for new shows too.

We at IWMBuzz.com have heard that soon, the track will be brought into the picture wherein Ganga will die. As we know, Doree is fighting hard to get her father released from jail. She married Maan on the condition that he would fight her father’s case and bring him out.

There will be a big high point in the show, with Ganga being shown dead. This is slated to be when Amarr will exit the show.

We buzzed Amarr but did not get through to him.

Produced by Jay Productions, Doree created waves as it talked at length about the societal issue of the girl child abandonment. Now, Kinnari Mehta and Jay Mehta have launched Doree 2 on Colors, wherein the grown-up Doree and her trials and tribulations will form the crux of the story, and Doree’s fighting spirit will be dealt with. In Doree 2, Priyanshi Yadav and Ishaan Dhawan will be the new leads.