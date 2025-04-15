Doree 2 Upcoming Twist: Maan and Doree save Shubhi; get Anand arrested

Doree 2 the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with Maan (Ishaan Dhawan) and Doree (Priyanshi Yadav) coming back together, after Doree had left home, after the revelation of Shubhi not being her daughter. We saw Maan’s emotional breakdown after which he tried to bring back Doree. But when she did not come, Maan broke down totally. Later, when Maan tried to harm himself, Doree returned to his life.

Pushpa, in the meanwhile, found out that Shubhi is her daughter, and that Pratham is born to Rajnandini (Sreejita De). Rajnandini with the help of Anand Thakur got Shubhi kidnapped. Doree identified him by looking at his rings in the CCTV camera.

The upcoming episode will see Doree and Maan going to Anand Thakur’s hideout in the disguised look of a Japanese couple. Rajnandini will see her plan faltering and will turn the tables. She will slit her own hand and will pretend to be tortured by Anand. Maan and Doree will not only save Rajnandini but will also save Shubhi. Maan will beat Anand and will get him arrested. However, Rajnandini will get all the sympathy from Maan.

What will happen next?

Produced by Jay Productions, Doree created waves as it talked at length about the societal issue of the girl child abandonment. Now, Kinnari Mehta and Jay Mehta have launched Doree 2 on Colors, wherein the grown-up Doree and her trials and tribulations will form the crux of the story, and Doree’s fighting spirit will be dealt with. In Doree 2, Priyanshi Yadav and Ishaan Dhawan will be the new leads.