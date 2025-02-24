Doree 2 Upcoming Twist: Doree and Maan go through pain; Rajnandini questions Maan’s changed behaviour

Doree 2 the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with Maan (Ishaan Dhawan) and Doree (Priyanshi Yadav) having an eventful and drama-filled Gruhapravesh. We wrote about Rajnandini (Sreejita De) questioning Maan on marrying the girl who had tried to tarnish their family image. Later, Rajnandini put the entrance of the house on fire to stop their entry. However, Dadi made things possible when she got the fire put out and held the Gruhapravesh of the bride and groom. However, Rajnandini played havoc when she put glass pieces inside the plate that Doree was stepping into to enter the house.

We saw Doree in pain as her legs were badly bruised with the glass pieces. Doree did not make a scene out of it and struggled to walk but did not make Maan aware of it. Later, Maan got to know about the glass pieces being put inside the plate.

The upcoming drama will see Maan put his legs inside the plate so that he can show that he is always there for his wife. Doree will try to stop him so that he does not go through the same pain. Maan and Doree will not be able to walk but will hold on to each other and walk. Maan will tell Rajnandini that whatever harm is caused to Doree will have to go through him and go to her. Rajnandini will be shocked at her brother’s changed attitude and will even question him about it.

What will happen next?

Produced by Jay Productions, Doree created waves as it talked at length about the societal issue of the girl child abandonment. Now, Kinnari Mehta and Jay Mehta have launched Doree 2 on Colors, wherein the grown-up Doree and her trials and tribulations will form the crux of the story, and Doree’s fighting spirit will be dealt with. In Doree 2, Priyanshi Yadav and Ishaan Dhawan will be the new leads.