Doree 2 Upcoming Twist: Rajnandini doubts Maan-Doree relationship; How will they face this challenge?

Doree 2 the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with Maan (Ishaan Dhawan) and Doree (Priyanshi Yadav) getting married in a secretive manner with Maan’s family not being aware of it. But, dramatically, we saw Dadi blessing the couple at the temple without knowing that she was blessing her own grandson and his wife. The newlyweds reached the Thakur house only to be welcomed by huge drama. Kavya had already told the family of Maan’s move. Rajnandini was shocked to see Doree as Maan’s bride. She instigated Maan against her and told her about her various encounters with Doree. Rajnandini called Doree an unwed mother which really hurt Doree. We wrote about Rajnandini putting the entrance of their house on fire to stop them from coming in. Maan picked up Doree and the kid in his arms to enter, when Dadi asked for the fire to be put off and welcomed them home with a ritual.

The upcoming episode will see Kavya and Rajnandini talking to each other and realizing that whatever they are seeing, is not true. Rajnandini will take time out to dig deep into the recent lives of both Maan and Doree and will come to the conclusion that they are not seeing the truth and that the truth is something else.

However, Maan and Doree will vouch to take care of each other’s feelings and care for each other for the short period in which they are man and wife.

What will happen now?

Produced by Jay Productions, Doree created waves as it talked at length about the societal issue of the girl child abandonment. Now, Kinnari Mehta and Jay Mehta have launched Doree 2 on Colors, wherein the grown-up Doree and her trials and tribulations will form the crux of the story, and Doree’s fighting spirit will be dealt with. In Doree 2, Priyanshi Yadav and Ishaan Dhawan will be the new leads.