A Glittery Musical Mehfil Night Hosted By Star Plus, Graced By The Cast Of Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Anupama, Akshara and Vanraj welcome Kunal and Vandana to the Star Parivaar with their special performances at the musical Mehfil

Author: IWMBuzz
16 Aug,2023 19:56:37
Star Plus hosted a glittering and starry musical extravaganza for their upcoming show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on August 16, 2023. The musical mehfil was graced by the cast of popular Rajan Shahi shows Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The event was filled with glitter and glamour, with music as the backdrop, resonating with the theme of their new musical show.

The event marked the launch of the music video for the title track of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, featuring legendary singer Usha Uthup and iconic youth band Sanam marking their magical collaboration for the music video. The event was filled with grandeur and glaze, with members from both show families welcoming Kunal and Vandana to the Star Parivaar with their special performances.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe, is a truly different show with music as the backdrop for the story that revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is all set for its release on August 21 at 9:00 PM on Star Plus. The show will star Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead roles.

