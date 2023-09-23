Television | Releases

A murder twist in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj as Yuvika’s investigation takes a shocking turn

Sony SAB’s family drama, Vanshaj, has been a rollercoaster ride for its viewers, with the captivating tale of the wealthy Mahajan family

23 Sep,2023
Sony SAB’s family drama, Vanshaj, has been a rollercoaster ride for its viewers, with the captivating tale of the wealthy Mahajan family. The intriguing web of family politics and intricate relationships within the Mahajan household has left fans eagerly awaiting each new twist and turn in the story every week. In the recent episodes, Yuvika (portrayed by the talented Anjali Tatrari) takes a significant step closer to unwinding the secrets surrounding her father Premraj’s (played by Akshay Anand) scandal. However, Yuvika witnesses a shocking revelation when she stumbles upon her close friend Neel’s (Mohit Kumar) father, Vidur (brought to life by Aliraza Namdar), in the company of a mysterious stranger.

As Yuvika continues her quest to uncover Vidur’s hidden secrets in the upcoming episodes, a surprising revelation sends shockwaves through the Mahajan family. Neel and Yuvika’s investigation leads them to the nurse who looked after Yuvika’s father when he was at Mahajan Hospital. In a heart-wrenching moment, they discover that the nurse has passed away, and to make matters worse, they see someone very close to the Mahajan family holding a gun. The suspense builds!

Will Yuvika’s mission to uncover the truth behind Vidur lead her to another big reveal?

Talking about the sequence, Anjali Tatrari, who plays the role of Yuvika in Vanshaj, said, “The upcoming episodes are going to be a real nail-biter with lots of surprises. The mystery of the nurse’s death and the secret person with a gun near the Mahajan family will have everyone wondering what will happen next. With this murder, Yuvika’s life is about to change, and I am excited for the fans to witness how the journey goes. All I hope is that our viewers continue to support us with all the love and blessings that they have been showering upon us.”

