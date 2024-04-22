Television | Releases

Aarchi Sachdeva, aka Saanchi, from the Star Plus Show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara Shares A Sneak Peek About Her Character! Deets Inside!

Author: IWMBuzz Editorial Desk
Star Plus is venturing into an unexplored territory with their new venture, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, starring Prerna Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Aarchi Sachdeva. The show, set against the backdrop of Pune, depicts the tale of a girl named Sajeeri (Prerna Singh), who is friend-zoned, dependable, and always taken for granted. Will Sajeeri ever believe she can be the star in life and love? The show, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, will also focus on the intricacies and equations of Sajeeri and Shivam (Avinash Mishra) and showcase Sajeeri’s confidence come alive when she cooks, talks about cooking, and hopes to become a chef in the future. The crux of the show is the internal self-transformation journey of Sajeeri. Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara will also focus on the transformation journey of self-confidence from ordinary to awesome. The audience will also get to witness the friendship between Sajeeri, who is not remarkable and invisible to the public eye, and Saanchi (Aarchi Sachdeva), who is beautiful in her appearance. It will be intriguing to witness what and how the story unfolds in the lives of Sajeeri, Shivam, and Saanchi.

Aarchi Sachdeva will be seen portraying the character of Saanchi in the Star Plus show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara. Aarchi Sachdeva was last seen in the show Junooniyat, where she starred opposite Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig. It will be intriguing to witness what twists and turns Aarchi Sachdeva’s character Saanchi brings to the show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara. Aarchi Sachdeva, aka Saanchi, from the Star Plus show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, shares, “I am super excited and blessed to be a part of the Star Plus show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara. I came to Mumbai in January and had given auditions for some other role, not for the character of Saanchi. In the meantime, I gave several auditions, but things did not work out, and I decided to leave. But then luck was by my side, and I was shortlisted for the character of Saanchi, and maybe it was in my destiny to essay this role. Saanchi is a modern, smart girl, but at the same time, she wants what she has set her heart and eyes on.”

Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara is all set to air on April 24 at 6.30 p.m. on Star Plus.

About The Author
IWMBuzz Editorial Desk

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

