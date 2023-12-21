Ankit Bhatia makes his comeback with a bang after 4 months in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi

For the last two years, Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV has captivated audiences with its engaging plot and interesting twists and turns in the lives of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). The show has gained a loyal following, and fans of #RishMi are only increasing day by day. Recently, viewers saw how Lakshmi was taken to a mental asylum and Rishi, Ayush (Aman Gandi), Shalu (Munira Kudrati), and Bani (Manasi Bhanushali) went to save her. However, Lakshmi ran away and managed to get back home. Once Malishka (Maera Misshra) found out that Rishi was going to save Lakshmi, she rushed to the hospital and attempted to kill Lakshmi. Fortunately, Rishi managed to save her just in time.

In the TV show #RishMi, Malishka is relentlessly pursuing Lakshmi, causing trouble for her at every turn. Adding to their woes, Balwinder, played by Ankit Bhatia, has returned to their lives and teamed up with Malishka to take revenge on Rishi and Lakshmi. After a brief hiatus, Ankit’s character is back with even more animosity and malevolence than before, setting the stage for more drama and conflict.

Ankit said, “I’m thrilled to return to the screen, reprising one of my all-time favourite roles. It feels like coming home to family and friends. Bhagya Lakshmi holds a special place in my heart, and portraying this character is always a joy. After a four-month absence, returning to the set was heartwarming. I’m fortunate to be part of a fantastic cast and surrounded by welcoming individuals. Brace yourselves, as my character’s comeback will stir up chaos in Lakshmi’s life, promising an entertaining and suspenseful storyline for the viewers.”

While Ankit is all set to bring in loads of drama in the show, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness how Rishi and Lakshmi face the problems in their lives together and reunite.

