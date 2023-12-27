Are we going to see Star Plus Bahus Taking On The Stage Of The 23rd ITA Awards With Their Dhaamakedar Performances!

The Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA) will recognise the various artistic and entertainment accomplishments of the artists. Talent from television and films is to be recognised for their outstanding work. The red carpet held on December 10, 2023, was graced by stars from the entertainment world. The event was graced by television celebrities like Rupali Ganguly, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Sayli Salunkhe, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Sayli Salunkhe, Navneet Malik, Khushi Dubey, Sai Ketan Rao, Adrija Roy, Tejasswi Prakash, and Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukherjee, Bhumi Pednekar, Vijay Verma, Shobhita Dhulipala, and many others across the entertainment industry. The event was indeed filled with glitter and glamour.

The 23rd Indian Television Academy Awards marked several performances, but there are some performances that the audience cannot wait to witness. If speculations are to be believed, then all the Star Plus bahus will be shaking a leg and sharing the same stage. If it is so, than This visual treat will be showcased on the stage of the 23rd Indian Television Academy Awards. The audience will get to watch some spectacular performances from the bahus of Star Plus. If these rumours are true, we cannot wait to see them perform.

The 23rd Indian Television Academy Awards will air on Star Plus at 7.30 p.m. on December 31st.