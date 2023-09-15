Television | Releases

Manasi Joshi Roy is helping Navika Kotia learn the correct Gujarati dialect for Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Check out her experience

Zee TV is set to launch a new show called “Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai”. The story is based in Gujarat, where the Rajgaur family of Surat is celebrating Navratri. However, things take an unexpected turn when the youngest daughter-in-law, Hetal (played by Dolphin Dubey), decides to seek separation from the family, which challenges the traditional role of a daughter-in-law. This decision leaves Ambika (played by Manasi Joshi Roy), the eldest daughter-in-law and matriarch of the Rajgaur dynasty, devastated. Ambika’s top-most priority has always been to keep the family together, and Hetal’s decision challenges her belief that “Saas kabhi maa, aur Bahu kabhi beti nahi ban sakti” (A mother-in-law can never be a mother, and a daughter-in-law can never be a daughter). In a landmark decision, Ambika decides to adopt little Kesar (played by Navika Kotia), a baby left at the doorstep of their family orphanage and vows to raise her not as a daughter but as a daughter-in-law.

The show is scheduled to premiere on September 18th, but the first promo has already generated a lot of buzz. People are excited to see the heartwarming story of Ambika and Kesar. However, even before the show starts, it seems that Manasi Joshi Roy and Navika Kotia are setting some goals!

Navika Kotia is giving it her all on screen to get into character. Just like any other actor, she has undergone numerous trials and workshops to prepare for her role and comprehend the nuances of her character. Navika has been learning the right Gujarati dialect to portray Kesar with complete authenticity. She practices speaking with Manasi Joshi Roy in the particular Gujarati dialect required for the show on a regular basis so that she can ace the pronunciation in the scenes appropriately. Manasi has also been helping her get the nuances right.

Navika said, “When I landed the role of Kesar, I knew that I had to put in a lot of work to portray this character accurately. As the show is based out of Gujarat, some of our dialogues have a few Gujarati words, and although I understand the language, I’m not very fluent while speaking it. I had to get the right accent and dialect to ace the scenes. To ensure that I delivered each dialogue flawlessly, I have been taking some help from my cast and crew members, especially Manasi ma’am. Being a Gujarati herself, she has been a constant source of help and support. She is really very helpful, and she always ensures that I am getting the nuances and pronunciations right while we are doing our scenes together. I am really having a great time during this learning process, and I hope I can do full justice to Kesar’s character.”

Navika did justice to Kesar’s character, and viewers will enjoy the heartwarming story of Ambika and Kesar, along with the ensuing drama.

To know more, stay tuned as Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, is all set to premiere on September 18th, only on Zee TV!