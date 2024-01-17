Fan Love Drives Teri Meri Doriyaann to Air Two episodes in a day from 22nd January To 26th January at 6pm & 7pm

Star Plus‘s show Teri Meri Doriyaann has always kept the audience’s excitement soaring by treating them to one or the other twist in the episodes. These twists bring interesting turns in the plot for the audience, leaving them craving more. The recent highlight revolved around Angad, who feels upset with Sahiba for backing Garry despite his past with the Brars, all while Lohri festivities were in full swing. The audience also witnessed Bollywood ace singer Daler Mehndi gracing the Lohri festivities in the show Teri Meri Doriyaann, and it was a visual treat for the audience to witness the cast of Teri Meri Doriyaann groove to the tunes of Daler Mehndi and share the screen with the Bollywood ace singer. Daler Mehndi played cupid between Angad and Sahiba and resolved their misunderstandings. The telecast of the mentioned episode drove the buzz home and lit up social media.

Overwhelmed by such love and support, Star Plus becomes the bearer of good news for all Angad-Sahiba fans: they will get to witness two episodes in a day of Teri Meri Doriyaann starting from January 22nd–26th at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m; a first time for a top show to bring two original episodes in a single day. This is surely going to be a gift to the audience for showering the show with so much love and appreciation. Teri Meri Doriyaann has been reigning hearts and TRP charts for some while now, and with this, it is going to be a double dhamaka for the audience.

The latest promo hints at the marriage of Garry & Keerat, but was it not Veer who was supposed to get married? And how is this going to affect Angad and Sahiba’s relationship? Will they be on the receiving end of this commotion and drift apart? It will be a very crucial week in terms of drama – and audiences are going to be delighted not having to wait for the next day to find out what happens, but instead getting two episodes per day to binge even more!

It will be intriguing to witness what all is in store for the audience and what twists and turns await in the show.