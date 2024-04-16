Here Is How Kanwar Dhillon, aka Sachin, From Star Plus Show Udne Ki Aasha Would Style Himself For His Real Wedding and Also Gives Us A Glimpse Of The Upcoming Drama That Awaits For The Audience!

Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Star Plus has brought to its audience Udne Ki Aasha, starring Kanwar Dhillon (Sachin) and Neha Harsora (Sailee). Udne Ki Aasha depicts the tale of Sachin and Sailee and also the intricacies of the relationships and equations.

Set against a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.

The makers recently dropped an intriguing promo for the show Udne Ki Aasha, which gives the audience glimpses of Sachin and Sailee’s wedding that takes place under complex circumstances. The wedding of Sachin and Sailee is going to be a simple Maharashtrian wedding filled with immense drama and twists and turns. The audience will witness Sailee clad in a yellow navari saree, while Sachin will be seen donning white attire. Kanwar Dhillon, aka Sachin, gives us insight into his reel wedding look and also shares what he would prefer his real life wedding look to be. As an audience, we are going to witness Kanwar Dhillon as a groom for his reel wedding, and cannot wait to see him as a groom in real life as well.

Kanwar Dhillon, aka Sachin, from the Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha shares, “Sachin and Sailee are getting married, and with this, the show is all set to enter its main plot. It was quite fun to be a Marathi groom; this is the first time I’ll be essaying this character. It was a different experience to perform the Maharashtrian rituals, and I enjoyed my look as a groom for the show. As Kanwar Dhillon, I would prefer a simple and basic wedding. The audience should expect high-voltage drama and twists and turns in the show. The graph of the show is set to alter as two people who could not stand each other’s presence now have to spend their whole lives together. With Sachin and Sailee’s marriage, their lives and equations will change. It will be intriguing to witness what unfolds in the lives of Sachin and Sailee after their wedding in the show.”

Witness the drama unfold on 17th April at 9pm in Udne Ki Aasha. Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, Udne Ki Aasha airs on Star Plus at 9 p.m., Monday to Sunday.