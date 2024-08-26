Television | Releases

Hitesh Bharadwaj, aka Rajat, from the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, shares, "I am super excited and elated to be a part of the Star Plus' Janmashtami celebrations; these kinds of celebrations give all the Star Parivaar artists to come under one roof and celebrate.

With the Janmashtami celebrations, titled Haathi Godha Paalki Birthday Kanhaiya Laal Ki, Star Plus is all set to amaze viewers, following Teej and Raksha Bandhan celebrations. On the occasion of Janmashtami, viewers will be treated to a visual feast as Star Plus show artists showcase a range of acts and dance performances. The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with great energy and excitement. Haathi Godha Paalki Birthday Kanhaiya Laal Ki, which will premiere on television from August 28 to September 1. There will be several numerous acts and performances by the Star Plus artists, and along with this also comes good news for the audience, as Sai from the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein will be playing a cupid between her Pari Mumma and Papa, which in turn shall resolve their equations and bring them closer. This definitely comes as a gift to the audience. Get ready to be a part of the Janmashtami celebrations.

Hitesh Bharadwaj, aka Rajat, from the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, shares, “I am super excited and elated to be a part of the Star Plus’ Janmashtami celebrations; these kinds of celebrations give all the Star Parivaar artists to come under one roof and celebrate. With every new festival, I meet some new artists from the Star Parivaar, and it feels great to associate with them. I’ll be a part of some skits and acts, and Haathi Godha Paalki Birthday Kanhaiya Laal Ki is surely going to keep the audience hooked on to their television screens. Stay tuned!”

Haathi Godha Paalki Birthday Kanhaiya Laal Ki to air from August 28th-September 1st at 6.10pm on Star Plus.