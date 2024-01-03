I wanted to make my family proud, my house is a gift for them: Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare revealed the news of buying a house on sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11. He said, “For me, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa people are my family, so when I got the key of my house, I took it on the sets to share my happiness with my Mumbai family. As a result, Farah Khan also gave me a special surprise by gifting Bappa (Ganpati Idol) for my house, which took me back to our struggling days. There was a time when me, Tai, Aai-Baba we were trying to buy a house for Rs 30 lakh, which also includes a bank loan. But now, I have a car with a value of Rs 30 lakh.”

King of reality shows, Shiv Thakare, had done three reality shows back to back in 2023, which included Bigg Boss Season 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 and current show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11.

2023 proved to be a lucky year for Shiv as he bought his car and house in the same year. But his journey started with delivering newspaper and Milk in Amravati.

“My biggest support system was always my family and fans. With my work, I do keep entertaining my fans, but I always wanted to make my family proud and my house is a gift for them. As child, and till now, my aai has supported me in every step of mine. She always encouraged us to dream big. When I was doing Bigg Boss Marathi, my Tai and Jiju used to go everywhere and encourage people to vote for me. Now, it’s my time to do as much as I can do for them and I will keep doing it,” Shiv Thakare concluded.

Shiv Thakare is the face of the Indian middle-class, who struggled a lot to succeed in life. He has set an example for people that if you dream big and work hard to achieve it, you can create magic.