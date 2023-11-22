Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant, Anjali Anand’s mother to make special appearance on the show; talks about her dream being fulfilled of Anjali dancing on Jhalak

Anjali Anand has always impressed viewers with her powerful performances in various shows. Her portrayal of Gayatri Randhawa in the popular film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is still being talked about and appreciated. Currently, the actress is a contestant on Sony TV’s Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. As per a report in ETimes, her mother will be making an appearance on the show in one of the upcoming episodes.

During the show, Anjali will receive a visit from her mother, Purnima Anand, to offer motivation and support to her and her dance partner, Danny Fernandes.

The report goes on to mention that Anjali’s mother will be seen talking about how Anjali had worked as a background dancer, and through dancing on the Jhalak stage, her dreams are being fulfilled.

Anjali recently had an exclusive chat with ETimes, where she expressed her excitement about participating in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Anjali admitted to being a little scared during her first reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, but she feels that the experience has prepared her for a show like Jhalak. She revealed that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa involves a lot of physical activity such as drops, lifts, and some acts without a harness, which require intense training. Anjali also mentioned that she is thoroughly enjoying the training process and making the most of it.

It will certainly be exciting to watch Anjali’s mother on the show, as viewers will get to learn more about the journey of the talented actress.