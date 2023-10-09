Journey ends for Archana Gautam and Nyrraa M. Banerji as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' gets its finalists

As COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ neared its highly-anticipated grand finale, the intensity of fear on the battleground reached new heights, with stunts becoming increasingly daunting. In this stunt-based reality show, the semi-finale episode left viewers stunned, as it culminated in an unexpected double elimination. During this pivotal episode, contestants Nyrraa M. Banerji, Archana Gautama, and Rashmeet Kaur found themselves at the bottom of the scoreboard, setting the stage for a nerve-wracking elimination challenge. The elimination stunt required the three contestants to ride a cycle across a plank, jump off it, grab a net, and pick flags in the least amount of time. Rashmeet Kaur outperformed Archana Gautam, who unfortunately stood eliminated from the show. Moreover, in a shocking twist, host Rohit Shetty and crew members forbade Nyrraa from performing the stunt for the sake of safety.

Nyrraa M. Banerji was known to be a bundle of joy and spread laughter on the show. Despite receiving the maximum number of fear fandas, she managed to outshine others in performing quite a few stunts. Her donning a teddy bear costume for a stunt was one of her unforgettable highlights on the show. She was comically particular about applying her makeup before performing stunts. Whereas Archana, one of the strongest competitors of the season was obsessed about adrakwali chai and butchering English. An entertainer through and through, Archana was dead set on winning the show even if it meant sustaining a few injuries. She excelled in performing height-related stunts and rarely received fear fandas. Some of the most hilarious moments of the show were sparked by Archana. The confrontational and competitive Archana struck a great friendship with Nyrraa M. Banerji and Aishwarya Sharma.

Talking about her elimination, Nyrraa M Banerji says, “At the beginning of the show, I feared everything and now that I’m eliminated from the show, I know that I can fight my fears. I’m so glad that my mother and brother encouraged me to be part of this incredible adventure. Spending time with contestants who came from different walks of life taught me many valuable lessons. I felt dejected because I got eliminated on a technicality in the semi-finale. Only if I knew how to ride a cycle , a slight mistake could have left me severely injured. This show will always have a special place in my heart, nonetheless. Rohit sir’s mentorship helped me navigate my way around stunts I thought I couldn’t perform. I thank him and the viewers of this show from the bottom of my heart.”

Sharing thoughts on being eliminated, Archana Gautam says, “My heart was full as I bid farewell to this amazing show. I am thankful to god for this wonderful opportunity to connect with the viewers, who have loved me for who I am. This was a life-changing experience for me. I am disheartened that I was eliminated from the show after having come so close to winning the trophy. Here’s sending lots of love to all the people who rooted for me and enjoyed watching me on the show.”

