ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Releases

Karan Johar hailed Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Pranali Rathor aka Akshara as they danced to What Jhumka? song, says "That's truly the final stamp of validation"

"When Anupama does #WhatJhumka" praises Karan Johar as Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Pranali Rathor aka Akshara danced on the What Jhumka? song

Author: IWMBuzz
22 Aug,2023 23:21:40
Karan Johar hailed Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Pranali Rathor aka Akshara as they danced to What Jhumka? song, says "That's truly the final stamp of validation" 844877

“When Anupama does #WhatJhumka” praises Karan Johar as Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Pranali Rathor aka Akshara danced on the What Jhumka? song

Star Plus’s one of the most loved shows Anupama is ruling the hearts of the masses for a long time now. As the show enjoys a massive fanbase across the nation with its fans constantly showering love on the show and its cast, it does have a fan in the film industry who is none other than Karan Johar’s mother as the director-producer mentioned in his recent post.

Recently, the most loved Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama from Star Plus show Anupama along with Pranali Rathor aka Akshara from Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata created a reel on the famous What Jhumka? song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, it grabbed the attention of Karan Johar who couldn’t help but express his excitement on their dance. As Karan Johar shared the video on his social media, he further wrote –

“When Anupama does #WhatJhumka – that’s truly the final stamp of validation!! Thank you
@rupaliganguly , my mom loves you as do millions of your fans!! 💜💜”

Karan Johar hailed Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Pranali Rathor aka Akshara as they danced to What Jhumka? song, says

Recently, Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama from Star Plus show Anupama along with Pranali Rathor aka Akshara from Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, and Sayali Salunkhe aka Vandana from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si was seen having a good time on the sets of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. This video indeed speaks volumes of the great banter between these Bahus from Director’s Kut Productions.

All three shows, Anupama, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata rule the television screens of every household on the prime time slot of Star Plus. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si comes at 9:00 PM, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata at 9:30 PM and Anupama at 10 PM.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rupali Ganguly And Pranali Rathod Dance On 'What Jhumka'; Check Here 844814
Rupali Ganguly And Pranali Rathod Dance On ‘What Jhumka’; Check Here
Karan Johar is all excited to watch Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’, read 844715
Karan Johar is all excited to watch Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’, read
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa fears the worst 844696
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa fears the worst
Anupamaa Spoiler: Pakhi's emotional reaction to support Adhik 844455
Anupamaa Spoiler: Pakhi’s emotional reaction to support Adhik
Viral Video: When Rakhi Sawant apologised to Karan Johar for speaking in Hindi 843966
Viral Video: When Rakhi Sawant apologised to Karan Johar for speaking in Hindi
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa witnesses Adhik slapping Pakhi 844054
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa witnesses Adhik slapping Pakhi
Latest Stories
Akshara Singh Flaunts 'Gulabi Glow' Pink Stones Embellished Lehenga 844850
Akshara Singh Flaunts ‘Gulabi Glow’ Pink Stones Embellished Lehenga
Urfi Javed Makes A Colorful Dress From Comb, Ridhima Pandit Likes It 844828
Urfi Javed Makes A Colorful Dress From Comb, Ridhima Pandit Likes It
Aashika Bhatia Is Lost In The Breezy And Beautiful Vibes Of Beach, See Here 844820
Aashika Bhatia Is Lost In The Breezy And Beautiful Vibes Of Beach, See Here
Subhashree Ganguly looks tropical ready in floral green co-ords, see pics 844799
Subhashree Ganguly looks tropical ready in floral green co-ords, see pics
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their second child, fans can’t keep calm 844775
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their second child, fans can’t keep calm
Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Fiery In Off-shoulder Animal Printed Gown 844857
Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Fiery In Off-shoulder Animal Printed Gown
Read Latest News