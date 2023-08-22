Karan Johar hailed Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Pranali Rathor aka Akshara as they danced to What Jhumka? song, says "That's truly the final stamp of validation"

Star Plus’s one of the most loved shows Anupama is ruling the hearts of the masses for a long time now. As the show enjoys a massive fanbase across the nation with its fans constantly showering love on the show and its cast, it does have a fan in the film industry who is none other than Karan Johar’s mother as the director-producer mentioned in his recent post.

Recently, the most loved Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama from Star Plus show Anupama along with Pranali Rathor aka Akshara from Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata created a reel on the famous What Jhumka? song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, it grabbed the attention of Karan Johar who couldn’t help but express his excitement on their dance. As Karan Johar shared the video on his social media, he further wrote –

“When Anupama does #WhatJhumka – that’s truly the final stamp of validation!! Thank you

@rupaliganguly , my mom loves you as do millions of your fans!! 💜💜”

Recently, Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama from Star Plus show Anupama along with Pranali Rathor aka Akshara from Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, and Sayali Salunkhe aka Vandana from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si was seen having a good time on the sets of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. This video indeed speaks volumes of the great banter between these Bahus from Director’s Kut Productions.

All three shows, Anupama, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata rule the television screens of every household on the prime time slot of Star Plus. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si comes at 9:00 PM, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata at 9:30 PM and Anupama at 10 PM.