Left my job at a multinational technology corporation in Australia to become an actor says Vibhav Roy from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’

Vibhav Roy the lead of Meri Saas Bhoot Hai gets into a conversation.

Vibhav Roy has been a part of the entertainment industry since a decade. He is a model and actor who is currently seen in Star Bharat’s show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ Before starting his acting career Vibhav worked in Australia for nearly 4 years and hold a degree of C.A in personal life. From quitting his job in Australia to becoming an actor Vibhav Roy gets candid as he spills some beans about the same.

Vibhav Roy says, “ I used to work in a multinational technology corporation in Australia which is considered to be one of the most privileged jobs, though I always had a passion for acting I also wanted to have a secured financial position. But my heart knew that I wanted to become an actor. Then one day I saw Ranbir Kapoor’s movie ‘Tamasha’ and it left a huge impact on me and in that very moment I took the decision to give my dreams a chance and take a risk to leave my well-settled job and pursue my acting career”.

He further adds, “ It wasn’t an easy decision at all, I was living the best life, back there in Australia, but now when I look back I’m so glad that I took that risk to leave my job and follow my passion and my love for acting and today by the grace of god I’m doing pretty well and I hope that I continue to do more good work.”