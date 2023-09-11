News18's annual Natkhat Kanha contest gives viewers an opportunity for a unique Janmashtami celebration, receives tremendous response

On September 8, 2023, India celebrated the annual Krishna Janmashtami festival, which honors the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees from all over the country participated in prayers and festivities, and News18, India’s top news network, played a crucial role in capturing the festive spirit and spreading the joy.

The ‘Natkhat Kanha’ Contest, a beloved tradition for News18 HSM Network, invited viewers to share heart-warming pictures of their children dressed as little Kanhas, echoing the playful spirit of Lord Krishna himself across its channels across the Hindi heartland, namely News18 Rajasthan, News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh, News18 Bihar/Jharkhand, and News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand.

The contest was met with great enthusiasm and was widely participated in by the audience, both on the HSM channels and various social media platforms, reaching an estimated 35 million individuals. Thousands of participants posted cute pictures of their children dressed as Lord Krishna. The involvement of multiple schools from the region added to the excitement surrounding the contest.