Television | Releases

News18's annual Natkhat Kanha contest gives viewers an opportunity for a unique Janmashtami celebration, receives tremendous response

News18's annual Natkhat Kanha contest received an overwhelming response, giving viewers a unique opportunity to celebrate Janmashtami.

Author: IWMBuzz
11 Sep,2023 12:47:23
News18's annual Natkhat Kanha contest gives viewers an opportunity for a unique Janmashtami celebration, receives tremendous response 850420

On September 8, 2023, India celebrated the annual Krishna Janmashtami festival, which honors the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees from all over the country participated in prayers and festivities, and News18, India’s top news network, played a crucial role in capturing the festive spirit and spreading the joy.

The ‘Natkhat Kanha’ Contest, a beloved tradition for News18 HSM Network, invited viewers to share heart-warming pictures of their children dressed as little Kanhas, echoing the playful spirit of Lord Krishna himself across its channels across the Hindi heartland, namely News18 Rajasthan, News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh, News18 Bihar/Jharkhand, and News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand.

The contest was met with great enthusiasm and was widely participated in by the audience, both on the HSM channels and various social media platforms, reaching an estimated 35 million individuals. Thousands of participants posted cute pictures of their children dressed as Lord Krishna. The involvement of multiple schools from the region added to the excitement surrounding the contest. I have also checked the text for any spelling, grammar and punctuation errors.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Auto Draft 818625
News18 Uttar Pradesh / Uttarakhand launches its new initiative ‘Mission Safai’: Encouraging Citizens for a Cleaner region.
News18 India Open Mic Chhattisgarh conclave concludes on a high note 817299
News18 India Open Mic Chhattisgarh conclave concludes on a high note

Latest Stories

Titlie Spoiler: Titlie gets to know about Garv's dark secret about Chiku 850422
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie gets to know about Garv’s dark secret about Chiku
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi and Jahaan’s sizzling rainy romance 850414
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi and Jahaan’s sizzling rainy romance
Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha confronts Chiku 850412
Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha confronts Chiku
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad takes to consuming alcohol 850409
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad takes to consuming alcohol
Exclusive: Enakshi Ganguly joins the cast of WatchO’s web series Jaal 850404
Exclusive: Enakshi Ganguly joins the cast of WatchO’s web series Jaal
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan roars at the box office, crosses ₹287 crore mark 850388
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan roars at the box office, crosses ₹287 crore mark
Read Latest News