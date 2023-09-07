Television | Releases

Sony SAB's upcoming show "Pashminna" will feature Nishant Malkani in the role of Raghav, a pragmatic and successful business tycoon.

Sony SAB’s upcoming show “Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke” is a unique love story and the first of its kind on television. The show is set and shot in the magical valley of Kashmir, bringing alive a beautiful romance between two people with very different beliefs. With an aim to bring a cinematic experience to the small screen, Pashmina promises to deliver an impressive lineup of actors. The latest addition to the cast is Nishant Malkani, who will be playing the male lead.

In the upcoming television series, Nishant Malkani will be portraying the character of Raghav – a shrewd businessman who is entirely dedicated to his work and does not believe in love. With his exceptional on-screen chemistry with Pashminna, Nishant Malkani is all set to become the next heartthrob of Indian television and captivate the audience.

Set against the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir, Raghav’s life takes a surprising turn when he meets Pashminna. Her passionate and spontaneous approach to love and life challenges Raghav’s beliefs, forcing him to reconsider his own perspective. As their love story unfolds amidst the awe-inspiring beauty of the Kashmir valley, Raghav finds himself swept up in a flurry of emotions he’s never felt before. The enchanting scenery of Kashmir reflects the growth of their relationship as they navigate the ups and downs of their love story.

Nishant Malkani, who will be essaying the role of Raghav Kaul, said, “Playing Raghav has been truly amazing for me. His character is like peeling back layers of a complex puzzle, where he guards his true self from the world. It’s been an incredible journey to dive into the depths of this character and watch him evolve throughout the series. Filming amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir has added an extra layer of magic to it all – it’s like living in a dream. I sincerely hope that viewers fall in love with the show, just as much as we have poured our hearts into it.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on Sony SAB’s Pashminna, which will hit your television screens soon!