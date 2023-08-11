On India’s Best Dancer 3, Abhishek Bachchan reveals “For me, my Maa and Paa are my support system”

Sony Entertainment Television’s cherished dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer 3, is set to commemorate the 76th anniversary of Indian Independence with its upcoming ‘Azaadi Ki Kahani’ special episode. The contestants and their choreographers will pay tribute and bring alive the stories of Indian freedom fighters through their mesmerizing dance performances. The episode will feature a star-studded lineup, including the esteemed ‘Ghoomer’ star cast – Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. Acclaimed singers Mahalaxmi Iyer, Kavita Seth, Shaan, Bikram Ghosh, and Hariharan will also grace the show, promoting their upcoming song, ‘Yeh Desh’.

One of the standout moments in the episode was contestant Akshay Pal’s performance with his new choreographer, Subhranil Paul. The duo delivered a powerful dance tribute underscoring India’s history and elegantly portrayed the struggles of farmers during the British colonial era. Their act also highlighted Mahatma Gandhi’s unwavering fight for farmers’ rights to the songs Sultan, Chak De India, and Mitwa from the film Lagaan. Their emotional and impactful performance drew heartfelt praise from the esteemed panel of judges.

Judge Sonali Bendre shared her thoughts, saying, “Akshay, I must mention that this is the third time your choreographer has changed. Sushmita had to leave the show due to a medical emergency, and Akshay’s choreographer, Amardeep, is unwell. Kismat Se Bani Yeh Jodi, and the performance was breathtaking. Akshay, you adapt to every choreographer and that is impressive. I’ve learned that you possess the ability to absorb the positive qualities of your mentors, that is a valuable trait. As we encounter many mentors in our journey, it’s crucial to learn from each. You’ve assimilated the best from your mentors. Congratulations, well done. Subhranil, we’ve always appreciated your performances, but this time, I witnessed a different facet of your artistry. The depth and layers were truly captivating. Akshay and Subhranil, your layered portrayal of ‘Azaadi Ki Kahani’ showcased the excellence of India’s Best Dancer. Hats off to you. Congratulations, Akshay and Subhranil.”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared his admiration, saying, “Unbelievable! The story you have narrated, combined with your dance moves, is remarkable. It doesn’t seem like you guys are performing together for the first time. It feels like you’ve been dancing together for ages. This is a compliment for Akshay too because teamwork is crucial to make the team work. I hope your relationship thrives, and I wish you all the best in your endeavor. He further added saying, “In my life, many people come and teach us valuable lessons, but our Mom and Dad are our first gurus, lasting till the end. For me, my Maa and Paa are my support system.”

Saiyami Kher further added, saying, “Mind-blowing finishing, so beautiful! I feel envious when I attend any dance show; if I could perform even 1 percent like this, then it would be a significant achievement. You all are so talented. The storytelling was exquisite, and the beats were well-executed. I used to play badminton in my childhood, and when my coach changed, I improved, but I still felt the previous one was better due to the tuning we had. It doesn’t feel like Akshay and Subhranil are performing together for the first time. Congratulations.”

Tune Into India’s Best Dancer 3 this Saturday – Sunday at 8 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.