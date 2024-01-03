Paras Kalnawat delights Kundali Bhagya cast and crew with a ‘kadak’ Chai treat?

Zee TV’s popular primetime show – Kundali Bhagya – has been keeping its audiences hooked on to their television screens ever since its inception. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show features popular actors like Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit Joura (as Rishabh), Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki), Baseer Ali (as Shaurya), Shalini Mahal (as Shanaya). This family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed that since Shaurya has started to develop feelings for Palki who is engaged to Rajveer, Shaurya plans to get him arrested by planting drugs in Rajveer’s cabin but while he is on it, he gets arrested by police with drugs in his hands.

Actors often engage in numerous readings and rehearsals before delivering their performances, yet this doesn’t hinder them from enjoying themselves on set. While in the midst of shooting, actors maintain their energy with preferred beverages such as juice, coffee, or tea. However, some actors, like Paras Kalnawat, find joy in taking on additional responsibilities. Recently, Paras decided to step in and save the day by surprising everyone with a self-made cup of ‘Chai.’ During an evening break, he took charge of the set’s kitchen, treating the cast and crew to his special Masala Chai, which was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

Paras Kalnawat said, “I believe having a good cup of Chai can really make or break your day sometimes. I have always been a tea lover and I learned to make it since the very first day I moved to Mumbai. Chai really calms me down and helps me put my thoughts together, maybe it is all psychological, but it is an aid for me. Recently the day was getting very hectic, as there were lots of dramatic scenes, so during the break, I went to the kitchen of our set and made ‘Garam Garam Chai’ for everyone so that it could make them feel fresh and boost them up with lots of energy. We all had a fun time in between the shots, I hope everyone enjoyed it.”

Well, Paras certainly knows how to win his co-stars’ hearts!

