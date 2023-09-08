Television | Releases

Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a mature romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has emerged as an audience favorite since its launch. With an engaging storyline and strong characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty), the show has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Radha surrendered, after saving her family from the Jailor and Damini’s goons, with the help of Mohan.

In the forthcoming episodes, viewers will get to watch that the Trivedi family is celebrating Raksha Bandhan where Gungun will tie Rakhi to Mohan and in return ask him to bring Radha back home. And later, Mohan will be seen requesting for a special hearing in the court before Radha is sent for her death sentence. However, Damini ensures that she meets with her end, earlier than expected, and on the other hand, Mohan is striving to prove her innocence.

But, will Mohan be able to save Radha in time, and stop her death sentence?

