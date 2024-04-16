Rupali Ganguly gives Rehkha vibes at an event

Apart from acting, Rupali Ganguly leaves no stone unturned in styling and fashion choices when it comes to gracing public appearances. The Anupama star recently attended producer and business tycoon Anand Pandit’s daughter’s wedding reception in the city this Thursday.

This time at the event, Rupali donned a beautiful golden-yellow leheriya silk striped saree, styling it with a shimmery, heavy blouse. The actor’s impeccable fashion sense and elegant choices have often drawn comparisons to the timeless style of veteran actor Rekha. Both of these actors are known for the types of sarees they drape at events.

Rekha Ji epitomizes timeless beauty with an effortless charm that never fails to captivate. Often seen in graceful silk sarees adorned with beautiful necklaces, no wonder she is being called the evergreen diva of the industry that melts hearts wherever she goes.

Meanwhile, Rupali earns full marks for her impeccable sense of style, particularly showcased in her choice of a yellow silk saree. She flawlessly draped the seven yards of fabric, enhancing her look with a perfectly styled hairdo and beautiful statement Kundan jewelry.

Together, these graceful women never fail to make a lasting impression with their elegance and charm. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below if you would like to see them together in a frame, and if that happens, we bet the internet will break for sure.