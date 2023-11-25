Sriti dons a kashta, grooves to Pinga for Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye!

Zee TV is all set to bring its viewers an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta, played by the immensely popular actress Sriti Jha, and Virat, brought to life by the charismatic Arjit Taneja. As their paths intertwine, the audience will witness the collision of two distinct, diverse worlds. While she’s a romantic Marathi Mulgi who believes in the power of love and the sanctity of a meaningful life partnership, he is a worldly wise Punjabi Munda who harbors a skeptical view on marriage after having burnt his fingers. Produced by Mukta Dhond, the show has a layered narrative, replete with twists and turns, making for an entertaining viewing experience.

After receiving tremendous love for the show’s teasers and promo, Sriti Jha recently shared a glimpse of her performance with her reel mother Hemangi Kavi to the song ‘Pinga’ on social media where she is seen wearing a beautiful pink Nauvari saree for the very first time. Her fans will be delighted to see her playing the role of a Marathi Mulgi and we cannot keep calm on seeing her in this avatar!

Sriti said, “Shooting for Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye has been a bliss till now, and recently, we shot for a dance sequence on Pinga. I absolutely enjoyed shooting and dancing to the song and I believe that the choreography by Himanshu, Sushant and his team is very peppy. However, the most special aspect of this sequence was dressing up in a beautiful kashta saree and dancing with Hemangi. I think we have a great chemistry and dancing with her was something I enjoyed the most!”

As the audience eagerly awaits the premiere of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Sriti Jha’s electrifying dance performance has undoubtedly set the anticipation levels soaring.