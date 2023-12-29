Star Plus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata’s Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami Were Seen Cheering Up For Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod During The 23rd ITA Awards!

The Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA) will recognise the various artistic and entertainment accomplishments of the artists. Talent from television and films is to be recognised for their outstanding work. The red carpet held on December 10, 2023, was graced by stars from the entertainment world. The event was graced by television celebrities like Rupali Ganguly, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Sayli Salunkhe, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, Vijayendra Kumeria, Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Himanshi Parashar, Sayli Salunkhe, Navneet Malik, Khushi Dubey, Sai Ketan Rao, Adrija Roy, Tejasswi Prakash, and Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukherjee, Bhumi Pednekar, Vijay Verma, Shobhita Dhulipala, and many others across the entertainment industry. The event was indeed filled with glitter and glamour.

Television celebrities dazzled at the 23rd Indian Television Academy Awards. One of the major highlights of the star-studded event was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai artists, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami were seen cheering for Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as they performed on the stage of the 23rd Indian Television Academy Awards. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod gave a power-packed performance on blockbuster songs by Hrithik Roshan. This gesture of Samridhii and Shehzada definitely left us in an aww moment. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have stepped in the shoes of Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopa as the new leads in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the exit of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. It was a moment we all have been waiting for, and it did happen and how. They both indeed grabbed our attention with such an adorable gesture. Witness some of these magical moments from the 23rd ITA Awards on Star Plus!

The 23rd Indian Television Academy Awards will air on Star Plus at 7.30 p.m. on December 31st.