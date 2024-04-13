Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Rhymes now in Tamil and Malayalam

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) and its family has always received a lot of love and support from its fans and viewers. Keeping that in mind the Creator of the show and Managing director of Neela Mediatech Asit Kumarr Modi has added Tamil and Malayalam YouTube channels in his TMKOC Rhymes YouTube channel family.

Tamil and Malayalam Rhymes YouTube channels will be going live from 14 of April 2024. Featuring the famous characters from the TMKOC show, this educational content has gained a huge fan following among children and families worldwide.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWb0eKKkX1NE1r_Tu6oKhdQ

In the series of launch of Nursery Rhymes YouTube Channels, Neela Mediatech started with English Rhymes and Hindi – Baalgeet and later they launched it in Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali and now its doing the same in Tamil and Malayalam.

TMKOC Rhymes ka naya avatar!

Tamil aur Malayalam mein, 14 April se, bacchon ke liye masti bhara safar shuru! https://t.co/w8cmGMffV4 #TMKOCRhymes #tmkoc @AsitKumarrModi pic.twitter.com/WfVoc2xl8H — Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (@TMKOC_NTF) April 9, 2024

Talking about the widely acclaimed and loved Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) Rhymes YouTube channel, Asit Kumarr Modi said, “We have got a million of views on many of our Nursery Rhymes YouTube channels. Keeping that love and feeling of gratitude in mind we are here with two more additions to our Rhymes YouTube family, fans and for our Tamil and Malayalam viewers in their own languages. With this, we aim to cater to a diverse and multicultural audience and continue to spread joy and education through our content.”

TMKOC Rhymes has become a household favourite among toddlers and parents. TMKOC Rhymes YouTube channel has 8 Million plus subscribers and 20 million views across all channels.