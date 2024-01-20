Teri Meri Doriyaann will air two episodes in a day from January 22nd to January 26th at 6 p.m and 7 p.m What does Vijayendra Kumeria, aka Angad has to say about it?

Star Plus‘s show Teri Meri Doriyaann has always kept the audience’s excitement soaring by treating them to one or another twist in the episodes. These twists bring interesting turns to the plot for the audience, leaving them craving more. The recent highlight revolved around Angad, who feels upset with Sahiba for backing Garry despite his past with the Brars.

Overwhelmed by love and support, Star Plus becomes the bearer of good news for all Angad-Sahiba fans: they will get to witness two episodes in a day of Teri Meri Doriyaann starting from January 22nd–26th at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.—the first time for a top show to bring two original episodes in a single day. This is surely going to be a gift to the audience for showering the show with so much love and appreciation. Teri Meri Doriyaann has been reigning hearts and TRP charts for some time now, and with this, it is going to be a double dhamaka for the audience. As the latest aired promo hints at the marriage of Garry and Keerat, but interesting it was not Veer who was supposed to get married? And how is this going to affect Angad and Sahiba’s relationship? Will they be on the receiving end of this commotion and drift apart? All this eyes on a crucial week ahead to watch out for and it’s going to be a treat for the audience who don’t have to wait for the next day to find out what happens but instead getting two episodes per day to binge on!

It will be intriguing to witness what all is in store for the audience and what twists and turns await in the show.

Vijayendra Kumeria, aka Angad, from the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann shares,” We are extremely elated for the love and appreciation the audience has been showering us with, and as a gift for this admiration, Teri Meri Doriyaann will air two episodes in a day, one at 6 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. from January 22 to January 26. It is going to be a double dhamaka for the audience. The episodes would portray a varied range of twists and turns in the lives of Angad and Sahiba and the marriage preparations of Keerat and Veer. It will be a visual treat for the audience to witness the drama that unfolds in the show.”

