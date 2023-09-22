TV9 Network channels go LIVE on SAMSUNG TV Plus

Noida, September 21st, 2023: TV9 Network, India’s largest television news network, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Samsung TV Plus India to extend its reach into the thriving world of Connected TV (CTV). This partnership reinforces TV9 Network’s commitment to delivering trustworthy news content to an ever-expanding audience base through the dynamic platform of Connected TVs.

As part of this collaboration, TV9 Network will make its mark on Samsung TV Plus India, Samsung Electronics’ free ad-supported streaming TV service. Samsung Smart TV users will now have the opportunity to access TV9 Network’s top-notch news channels, including TV9 Bharatvarsh, TV9 Telugu, TV9 Kannada, and its latest offering in the English news genre, News9 Live, one of the pillars of the network’s futuristic news offering, News9 Mediaverse.

The move into FAST underscores TV9 Network’s dedication to meeting its viewers where they are, and Connected TV represents a burgeoning medium for content consumption in India. According to industry reports, the number of CTVs in use is projected to rise from the current 22-25 million to 40 million by 2025. By collaborating with Samsung TV Plus India, TV9 Network aims to leverage the potential of CTV and strengthen its presence on the platform, with plans to introduce additional regional news channels in the near future.

Commenting on this significant development, Raktim Das, Chief Growth Officer at TV9 Network, said, “This marks a pivotal moment in our journey to provide high-quality news content to an even wider audience. In this rapidly evolving media landscape, it’s essential to engage with our viewers through their preferred platforms. With the rapid growth of CTVs, the partnership with Samsung TV Plus takes on paramount importance to us. We are starting with our flagship regional channels and plan to roll out more regional channels, reaffirming our status as a leading news network catering to diverse linguistic regions. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with Samsung TV Plus as we expand our channel offerings.”

“Samsung TV Plus is excited to welcome TV9 Network to our platform. We are committed to offering our users a rich and diverse array of news content for free. This collaboration with TV9 Network aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-quality content to our viewers, all for free,” said Kunal Mehta, Head of Partnerships at Samsung TV Plus India.

Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s 100% free ad-supported streaming TV service (FAST), offers viewers access to more than 100 live TV channels in India, as well as thousands of movies and shows available live and on-demand for free, across millions of Samsung Smart TVs in India.

This partnership promises to enhance the viewing experience for audiences by combining TV9 Network’s journalistic excellence with Samsung TV Plus India’s commitment to providing a diverse range of local and global news.

About Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus is free TV, with no subscription, no sign-up, no additional device, or credit card needed. Pre-installed on all 2017-2023 Samsung Smart TVs, and available for download from the Google Play and Galaxy Store on Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets in select territories. Samsung TV Plus instantly delivers an ever-growing number of channels across multiple genres including news, sports, entertainment, as well as a video on demand library of your favourite movies and popular shows. For the latest on Samsung TV Plus, please visit samsung.com/tvplus

About TV9 Network

TV9 Network, promoted by Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd (ABCL), a joint venture of My Home Group and Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), stands as India’s largest television news network. It operates the national Hindi news channel, TV9 Bharatvarsh, and five regional channels: TV9 Telugu, TV9 Kannada, TV9 Marathi, TV9 Gujarati, and TV9 Bangla. TV9 Network’s excellence extends beyond traditional news broadcasting. In the digital news arena, TV9 Digital has made remarkable strides, becoming the fastest-growing language publishing platform. Furthermore, TV9 Digital is the sole mainstream news platform offering multi-lingual personal finance services through Money9. TV9 Network has unveiled its latest offering News9 Mediaverse, touted as ‘India’s first fully integrated digital-first English news brand. A move set to revolutionize the future of news. News9 Mediaverse combines News9 Plus with News9 Live, the 24/7 digital exclusive news stream, and News9Live.com—the English text platform.