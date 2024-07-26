Meet the Kargil War Veterans Honoured at the News9 Kargil Diwas Ceremony by CDS General Anil Chauhan

Noida: TV9 Network, through its esteemed News9 Kargil Honours ceremony 2024, celebrated the indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces, paying homage to the heroes of the Kargil War on its 25th anniversary. The event, held at Le Meridien, New Delhi, was a profound tribute to the soldiers who exhibited unparalleled bravery and made the ultimate sacrifice during the 1999 conflict.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the News9 Kargil Honours, recognizing the outstanding contributions of several individuals and units. The awards were presented by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, alongside Mr. Barun Das, Managing Director and CEO of TV9 Network.

Honourees of the News 9 Kargil Honours

• Lt General Mohinder Puri (Retd): Recognized for his exceptional leadership of the 8 Mountain Division, which played a pivotal role in capturing key strategic points such as Tololing and Tiger Hill. His command was crucial in turning the tide of the conflict in India’s favour.

• Lt General Yogesh Kumar Joshi: Honoured for his leadership of the 13th Battalion of the JAK Rifles in the successful capture of Point 4875, also known as Batra Top. His strategic acumen and bravery were instrumental in securing victory in one of the toughest battles of the war.

• Air Marshal PS Ahluwalia (Retd): Acknowledged for his pivotal role in the successful deployment of Mirage aircraft, which were instrumental in targeting enemy positions and providing crucial air support to ground troops.

• Brigadier Devinder Singh (Retd): Awarded for commanding the 70 Infantry Brigade in critical battles. His leadership in the Batalik sector, the battle for point 5203, and the assaults on the Jubbar Complex were crucial in reclaiming significant territories from enemy control.

• Brigadier Umesh Bawa (Retd): Honoured for his leadership in the capture of the Pimple Complex, a key strategic point that was fiercely defended by enemy forces. His tactical expertise ensured a significant victory.

• Colonel Rajeev Kumar (Retd): Recognized for his command of the 18 Grenadiers in the battle at Mushkoh Valley and other strategic points. His gallantry and strategic planning were vital in securing these critical victories.

• 5 Para Regiment: Celebrated for their high-altitude operations in Mushkoh and in the Batalik sector. Their bravery and resilience in extreme conditions exemplified the spirit of the Indian Army.

• Captain Yashika Tyagi (Retd): The first female Army officer to be posted in Leh and serve during the Kargil War, Captain Tyagi was honoured for breaking barriers and serving with distinction in challenging conditions.

Special posthumous honours were conferred on:

• Major C B Dwivedi and Captain Neikezhakuo Kengurüse: Both officers were celebrated for their ultimate sacrifice, epitomizing the highest values of duty and courage. Their families received the awards on their behalf, a poignant reminder of their heroic contributions.

In addition to the military honours, key doyens in the Indian defence manufacturing industry were also recognized for their support of the Indian Armed Forces:

Mr. Baba Kalyani, Chairman and MD of Bharat Forge Ltd, for his leadership of Bharat Forge and successful supply of 1 lakh shells to the army in record time, at a point when the war effort was running low on ammunition.

Mr. Sukaran Singh, CEO of Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, the head of one of India’s largest defence and aerospace companies in the private sector, undertaking multiple strategic projects for the Indian armed forces and defence development agencies.

Mr. Arun Ramchandani, Head of L&T Defence, who has worked extensively on the design & development of critical equipment and new products for the Defence & Aerospace Business Segment, which includes land-based, air-based, and naval weapon delivery systems.

The ceremony concluded with the release of the latest issue of Salute magazine, dedicated to the Kargil War and its heroes, by General Chauhan. The event underscored the nation’s gratitude to the brave soldiers who fought and those who laid down their lives for the country, ensuring their legacy lives on.