‘Duologue with Barun Das’ Prods Zee’s Subhash Chandra on “Creator or Destroyer” question with Surprising Answer

On 29th January 2024, the media company Zee, owned by Subhash Chandra, faced a difficult situation when their deal with Sony fell apart. In the midst of this, the show “Duologue With Barun Das” provided an exclusive and unfiltered insight into the thoughts of Chandra, who is considered a pioneer and maverick in India’s media and entertainment industry.

In an episode of Duologue, hosted by Barun Das, the MD & CEO of TV9 Network, Chandra talks candidly about the many successes and failures he has experienced throughout his long career. As the show progresses, different chapters of Chandra’s life are revisited, and through the flagship show of India’s first news OTT app, News9 Plus, Duologue with Barun Das delves into the mindset of a man who has been a driving force in both the creation and destruction of various ventures throughout his career.

As Zee faces the threat of a hostile takeover given the promoters’ minuscule 3.99% holding in Zee Entertainment, Chandra’s distinction between ownership and control becomes an interesting and intriguing point to revisit in Duologue with Barun Das.

The conversation between Das and Chandra is spread over four episodes, in which Chandra is questioned about his comfort level with entities flourishing under someone else’s control. The dialogue concludes with a glimpse into Chandra’s approach to learning from mistakes. He emphasizes the importance of the ‘art of tough love’ and recounts instances where the closure of a successful channel served as an invaluable learning experience. Chandra states that at the end of the day, he has no regrets.

