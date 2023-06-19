News9 Plus’s ‘Duologue with Barun Das’ conferred with ‘The Most Cerebral Show on OTT’ at the prestigious IWM Buzz Digital Award 2023

Barun Das, the MD and CEO, TV9 Network, India’s largest television news network, has been presented with a prestigious award at the esteemed IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023. Known for his transformative leadership, disruptive ideas, and unwavering commitment towards innovation, ‘Duologue with Barun Das’ has emerged as a genre-defining talk show.

His visionary approach led to the creation of News9 Plus, the world’s first news OTT platform, where he not only oversees the management of TV9 Network but also shines as the charismatic host of the remarkable show, ‘Duologue with Barun Das’.

Amidst a glimmering star-studded evening on the 18th of June in Mumbai, News9 Plus’s ‘Duologue with Barun Das’ claimed a prestigious accolade, earning the esteemed title of ‘The Most Cerebral Show on Streaming Platforms’ at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023. The event dazzled with the presence of renowned luminaries from the entertainment universe, such as Sunil Shetty, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Jim Sarbh, and Aditi Rao Hydari. Notably, Manoj Vajpayee, Kartik Aryan, Arjun Kapoor, and Bhuvam Bam emerged triumphant, securing significant wins during the memorable awards night.

Through the first season of ‘Duologue’, Barun Das has engaged in insightful conversations with thought leaders who are at the forefront of shaping a new India, attracting the keen attention of the global community.

Esteemed guests featured on ‘Duologue with Barun Das’ include Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, Sadhguru, Mithali Raj, and Subhash Chandra.

During his acceptance speech, Barun Das said, “While running news networks, I often observed, India frequently becomes the subject of distorted narratives in the hands of Western media, leaving us at the receiving end. I felt India desperately needed a platform which can drive its narrative in the global arena and protect itself from biased motivated point of view. At News9 Plus, which is the first News 0TT in the world of its kind, my vision is to make it a global opinion forum, which will serve the much-needed purpose of giving us a voice in the global arena which is long overdue.”

According to Barun Das, “News9 Plus stands as a revolutionary platform due to three key aspects. Firstly, it is about converting news and current affairs into engaging content. Secondly, it enables the discerning English-speaking audience to watch what they want, when they want. And the third aspect is the quality of content which is at par with world-class production that an English news channel or OTT can have.”

In 2022, the remarkable show ‘Duologue with Barun Das’ was honoured at the prestigious AFAQS Future of News 2022. The show’s outstanding design and packaging earned it the coveted ‘Best Set Design’ Silver Award.

Siddhartha Laik founder and Editor-in-chief, IWMBuzz, said, “The resounding buzz and dynamic growth within our space today inspire us to reimagine our approach and stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving content landscape. Witnessing the News genre enter the realm of OTT is truly exhilarating, and being the world’s first news OTT platform, News9 Plus adds an extra layer of significance to this momentous occasion. ‘Duologue with Barun Das’ transcends the boundaries of conventional talk shows, setting a new benchmark with its cerebral content.”

“Duologue with Barun Das is a one- of- a-kind OTT show with legends and legends in the making. This show has made waves among the Genflix, the impact of ‘Duologue’ is undeniable, as evidenced by the extensive coverage it has received from over a hundred international digital publications. And I’m delighted the IWMBuzz award recognises its ferociously unique cerebral proposition,” Sandeep Unnithan, Editor, News9 Plus

Show Director Kartik Malhotra, reflecting on the recognition, highlighted Barun’s exceptional abilities. “Not everyone has a flair for the camera. It’s not easy to hold a conversation with the spotlight shining bright in your face. Even the best of anchors get intimidated when the conversation steers away from the script. But with Barun, that’s not the case. He is as comfortable on camera as he is in his boardroom. Razor sharp to pick up on any view his guests offer and drum up an analogy or a counter narrative as if it’s all scripted. He is impromptu, calm, and well thought through in his every articulation during the recordings of Duologue.”