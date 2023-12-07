Headline: TV9 Digital wins a historic mandate on Counting Day

Noida, 6th December 2023: Maintaining its leadership streak, TV9 Telugu broke all records and retained the undisputed No. 1 position on YouTube with an unprecedented 570K+ concurrent viewership during the first few hours of December 3 election result coverage. All other channels of TV9 Network capitalised in a big way on the massive viewership on their respective LIVE feeds on digital platforms on the big news on Sunday.



TV9 Digital had advertisers lining up to capitalise on the attention of the massive viewership by buying on-screen branding options like L-bands, logos, etc.



Speaking of the spectacular performance, Raktim Das, Chief Growth Officer, TV9 Network said, “Viewers have again given a decisive mandate to TV9 Digital this counting day on December 3. Our YouTube channels, especially TV9 Telugu, saw record numbers in concurrent viewership as votes were counted for the southern state. In the Hindi heartland, viewers took a ‘pole position’ with TV9 Bharatvarsh YouTube Channel. We have been topping the charts with respect to YouTube Concurrent viewership every counting day like we did earlier during the Karnataka and Gujarat elections.”



TV9 Digital cornered a sizable chunk of premium brands across sectors and categories. Some of the names include MDH , V-Guard, Tata AIG, Goldiee Group, Vimal, Sensodyne, Motul, R.Pure Masala, Chambal Fresh, Honda, Nuvoco Cement, Hindware, and Catch Foods.



The TV9 Digital team also onboarded brands from the Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, which included NSL Infratech, Elite Spine & Pain Management Centre, Bharathi Cements, Speed Infra, Pancha Tulasi, Indo British Advance Pain Clinic, Techno Paints, and Maangalya, among others. This time around, marketers tapped into the huge traction by advertising on TV9 Digital channels.



The proactive response from advertisers is being seen as a robust endorsement for the digital landscape when it comes to big ticket news events. Over the recent years, there has been significant interest in digital channels, marked by substantial concurrent viewership reaching lakhs during breaking news events.