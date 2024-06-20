We wonder: Who is this little girl, Sai, who has entered the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein? Is She a reincarnation of Sai?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has gained a loyal audience because of its intriguing and engaging plot. The show’s twists and turns have paved the way for viewers to be glued to their television screens with high-octane drama. Hitesh Bharadwaj and Bhavika Sharma are the main protagonists in the show after the seven-year leap.

Fans are getting treated to the new poster and the new promo of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, starring Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj, but in the poster and promo, we have also witnessed a little girl essayed by Amayra Khurana (Saisha) (Sai). The show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has taken a leap of seven years. We wonder what her character would be in the show. If speculations are to be believed, this little girl, Saisha (Sai) can be a reincarnation of the audience’s beloved character Sai, or will she be portraying some other character? If these rumours are true, viewers will get a glimpse of Sai in this little girl. This is something to watch out for. With Amayra Khurana, aka Saisha (Sai) being a part of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, it will be intriguing to watch how the tale unfolds in the show.

