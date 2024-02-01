What Will Happen When Savi Gets to Know the Truth About Ishaan and Reeva’s Equations in the Star Plus Show? Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Bhavika Sharma, aka Savi, Gives Us Some Sneak Peek About The Intriguing Promo!

Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has gained a loyal audience because of its intriguing and engaging plot. The show’s twists and turns have paved the way for viewers to be glued to their television screens with high-octane drama. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh are the main protagonists of the show.

The track revolves around Ishaan, Savi, and Reeva. The current track revolves around Ishaan and Reeva’s wedding rituals, which are in full swing at Bhosale House, where Ishaan and Savi have kept their marriage a secret. The audience will witness an intriguing promo of the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, which shows that Savi learns that Ishaan was supposed to marry Reeva, but due to unforseen circumstances, Savi and Ishaan get married. Acknowledging the fact of Ishaan and Reeva’s relationship, Savi packs her bag with the intention of departing, but Ishaan is reluctant and does not wish for her to leave the Bhonsale Mansion. Reeva hastily rushes to Ishaan as a chandelier unexpectedly falls between Savi and Ishaan. Savi stands there, startled and perplexed, when she discovers the truth about Ishaan and Reeva’s equation. Will this revelation alter Savi and Ishaan’s equation that they share, or will Savi give Ishaan a second chance?

Bhavika Sharma, aka Savi, from the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, shares, “Immense drama awaits for the audience to witness from the upcoming episodes in the show. The equation that Reeva and Ishaan share will be revealed, which will shatter Savi. This will in turn be an emotional rollercoaster ride for Savi, who has been unaware of it, and now that the truth is out, it will be intriguing to witness what happens next: will Savi give another chance to Ishaan, or will this revealation bring them apart? This is something to watch out for.”.

Watch the drama unfolding today in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar, and Shaika Parween. at 8 p.m. on StarPlus.