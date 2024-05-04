Will Pallavi succeed with her plan of exposing Pappi Mehra in Sony SAB’s ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’?

Sony SAB’s Aangan Aapno Kaa is a family drama that depicts the story of Pallavi Sharma (Ayushi Khurana) who has a unique perspective on marriage and meets challenges while balancing her responsibilities towards her father and proving herself at her in-laws’ household. In recent episodes, the Awasthi family endured significant humiliation and ended up in jail due to Pappi Mehra’s (Ashwin Kaushal) deceptive actions, however, Pallavi’s brother-in-law Rakesh (Yash Pandit) stepped in to rescue the family and release them from jail.

In the upcoming episodes, Pallavi’s husband Akash (Samar Vermani) faces a devastating setback when he loses his job, as the hotel announces that they cannot employ anyone who has been jailed. His mother Aparna (Kashish Duggal), heartbroken by the humiliation they endured, expresses her grief. Meanwhile, Pallavi remains resolute in her quest to expose Pappi’s deceit and clear the family’s name. Despite Akash’s cautious advice to pursue a legal path, Pallavi, with her father-in-law Suresh (Sagar Saini) and chacha Subhash (Vinayak Bhave) firmly by her side, devises a bold plan to trap Pappi in his own deceitful game. To her surprise, even Neetu (Neeva Malik), the constable and girlfriend of Pappi’s sidekick Amit Tandon (Manish Kaushal) also joins forces with Pallavi when she gets to know that her boyfriend is betraying her as well. Pallavi’s plan unfolds with Deepika (Neetha Shetty) assuming the role of an NRI, intending to sell her property to a prominent dealer, with her husband Varun (Waseem Mushtaq) playing the role of her driver. Rakesh offers his office space for the scheme, but unforeseen health issues force Deepika to step aside, prompting Tanvi (Aditi Rathore) to step into the role. As tensions escalate, the stage is set for a dramatic showdown.

What will be the conclusion of this drama?

Ayushi Khurana, playing the role of Pallavi, said, “Pallavi is a resilient woman who refuses to tolerate injustice and will stop at nothing to fight back especially when it comes to her family’s reputation. Despite Akash’s lack of support, she remains steadfast in her determination to prove the family innocent and restore their honour. Pallavi’s unwavering belief in herself has seen her through countless challenges in the past. The upcoming episodes will depict Pallavi’s journey as she sets her trap to expose Pappi’s deceit, navigating numerous hurdles along the way.”

Tune in to watch Aangan Aapno Kaa only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM