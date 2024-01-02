Yami Gautam kick starts the New Year in a special way! Read more to find out how!

Yami Gautam, one of the leading talents in Indian cinema and continues to leave a mark on the hearts of audiences through her acting prowess. Since the beginning of her career, she has paved a successful journey in the entertainment world solely based on her talent. In 2023, the actress enjoyed a victorious run on both platforms, digitally and theatrically, and starred in OMG 2, a blockbuster film that went on to earn 150 crores at the domestic box office. She also boomed the digital sector with Dasvi, Lost, and Chor Nikal Kar Bhaaga, which were three consecutive highs in the arena of content-oriented films and were well appreciated by the audiences.

As the year 2023 ends, Yami Gautam kick-started the celebration of the New Year 2024 differently, as she decided to skip the grand and fancy celebration and chose to celebrate the arrival of the New Year in a special way by spending time with nature, the environment, and animals and birds.

Sharing a glimpse of the celebration, Yami Gautam shared a video and wrote, ”

“Thankful for a beautiful 2023 & hoping for a blessed 2024.

Happy New Year!!”

The actress was accompanied by her husband and filmmaker, Aditya Dhar,in the New Year celebration.

Continuing her cinematic journey in 2024, Yami Gautam will headline some of the interesting projects,like caper comedy film Dhoom Dham and many more..