ZEE5’s Most anticipated show ‘Sunflower Season 2’ gets a date: March 1

The platform peaks excitement; drops the trailer of the show today~

National, February 15, 2024: ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform and a multilingual storyteller, today unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited second season of the crime comedy, ‘Sunflower.’ This riveting trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the intriguing world of Sunflower, a middle-class housing society in Mumbai teeming with quirky characters. Sunil Grover, reprising his role as the enigmatic Sonu Singh, once again infuses humor and mystery while Adah Sharma adds her charm as Rosie Mehta to the already stellar cast. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Cinergy in association with A Good Co. Production, the new season boasts of an ensemble cast led by Sunil Grover. The show also features Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chaddha, and Girish Kulkarni. Directed by Navin Gujral, the show promises at delivering an even more exciting and layered story, ‘Sunflower Season 2’ premieres on March 1 exclusively on ZEE5.

Trailer Link:

Picking up from where we left off, police duo DG and Tambe, portrayed by Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni respectively, continue their relentless hunt for Mr. Kapoor’s murderer. As seen in the trailer, the new season will witness India’s most loved murder suspect coming back, Ahuja’s confession and Rosie’s entry into Sunflower Society. Rosie is a captivating bar dancer, who has inherited Kapoor’s penthouse, raising more questions and spotlight to the case. As the story progresses, love and romance will flourish between Sonu and Rosie… How will their equations alter the course of the story? Is there more than what meets the eye?

With more intriguing characters emerging as suspects, the question remains: Will the cops nab the actual killer, or they will keep going in circles? Sunflower Season 2 is a rollercoaster ride of laughter and thrill that the audience will uncover on March 1.

Actor Sunil Grover, reprising the role of Sonu Singh from Season 1, expressed, ‘I am genuinely thrilled to finally share the exciting new season of ‘Sunflower’ with our incredible fans. The wait has indeed been long, and I know fans are eagerly waiting for this next chapter. The love for Season 1 has been overwhelming, and I sincerely hope that fans will appreciate this season even more. Sunflower Season 2 has more suspense, filled with thrill and laughter, while introducing complex characters. I particularly enjoy playing such multilayered characters as it gives a chance to explore the character a lot more. The aim was to keep this season light-hearted while adding that layer of intrigue and mystery. To all the viewers out there, get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions, laughter, and unexpected twists in the fresh sequel of ‘Sunflower,’ premiering on ZEE5!”

Adah Sharma who is thrilled to be a part of Sunflower Season 2, shared her excitement, “Joining the cast of ‘Sunflower,’ which has already garnered a massive fandom, has been an absolute delight, and I am thrilled for the show’s much-awaited sequel. My character, Rosie adds a new layer to the narrative. Rosie is mysterious and very sharp. She’s very attractive however she’s the woman of every man’s nightmare.

Rosie comes to live in Sunflower society and turns everyone’s lives upside down. She is on a mission right from the start, she claims she is a bar dancer but as the episodes progress you realise, she’s an excellent liar who can fool everyone with her innocence. Right from the cops to Mr. Iyer to Sonu she manages to outsmart everyone.”

Mark your calendars now and don’t forget to unveil the mystery in ‘Sunflower Season 2’ premiering on 01st March exclusively on ZEE5!