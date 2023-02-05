Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam, the Aladdin stars are back on spot with their intriguing Instagram posts. The duo got popular with their amazing chemistry in the show Aladdin. Avneet played Yasmine and Siddharth, the title lead. The show became popular too, and fans loved the duo’s sharp acting prowess in the show. However, since then, the two got themselves their own fanbases all across the country.

But, no, it isn’t just Aladdin that got them popular. While they remain influential on Instagram, the stars have given their fans some amazing portrayals and appeals in their upgraded fashion folios. Given that, today we are here again with Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam’s stunning Instagram posts.

Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share boss look in black. The actress styled herself in a sheer black with white bordered bralette. The actress teamed it off with love heart printed high-waist black pants. The actress completed the look with sleek straight hair and matching black jacket. She further completed the look with a white side bag and gorgeous black pumps.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “They don’t like it when your authenticity is louder than their facade.🖤⚡ #dinner #whatiwore #styledbyme”

Siddharth Nigam on the other hand took to his Instagram handle to drop candid pictures from his latest photoshoot. The actor can be seen wearing an olive green hoodie jacket that he teamed with matching co-ordinated pants. The actor posing with all smiles, wrote, “”Nothing is impossible the word itself says ‘I’ M POSSIBLE.” 💫”

Further Details:

Camera: @prashantsamtani

Hairstyle- @yash_hair7682

Style by : @kmundhe4442

Outfit by : @gant

@iconicfashionindia