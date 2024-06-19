Bhabhi No. 2 Tripti Dimri Enjoys Her Beach Glamour In Two-Piece Set, See Photos!

Triptii Dimri, the nation’s crush, is reveling in the popularity of her role in the blockbuster film Animal. Since then, the actress has been the buzz of town. The wanderlust diva is currently not working but enjoying quality time on her Italy vacation. She just posted some photos of herself displaying her elegance in beach attire. Take a look at the photos below-

Tripti Dimri’s Beach Looks-

Black Two Piece-

Taking to an Instagram post, Bhabhi No. 2, aka Tripti Dimri, enjoys her beach vacation as she opts for a fiery look in a black strappy, deep neckline, back knot, black colored bralette with a high-waisted beige mini skirt. She styles her look with a low ponytail hairstyle, black-shaded sunglasses, a sling bag, a hat, and slippers.

Turquoise Two Piece-

Triptii looks searing in a turquoise blue two-piece outfit for another look at the beach. Her bralette includes spaghetti straps, while the bottoms have side ribbon ties, a low-rise waist, and high-leg cutouts. She pairs her look with the tropical-colored swimsuit, sunglasses, and a half-up, half-down hairstyle. In photos, the actress flaunts her dazzling outfits in the sunshine. She also captured a portrait of two cute puppies. She also showcases her “Water Baby” moments in candid photos. Lastly, Tripti shared a picture of a light beach look with an orange moon.

She captioned her post, “Happy as a” and added a Seashell sticker.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.