Did You Know? TMKOC’S Munmun Dutta Has Worked With Big Stars In Films

Munmun Dutta is a well-known television actress and celebrity in the entertainment industry. Her popularity has grown due to her role as Babita Ji in the hit comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Munmun has risen to prominence in the television industry thanks to her talent and hard work. She has been active in the television world for a long time.

The television diva who always inspired us with her acting and fashion appearances. The actress is highly active on social media platforms, such as Instagram. 8.1 million people follow her on Instagram. She never fails to share with her a peek into her daily routine. The actress has worked in many films. See the information below to learn more about the film she worked in.

Munmun Dutta’s Film Appearance-

The TMKOC actress made her film debut in a Mumbai Xpress (2005), and it is a black comedy film. The movie starred Kamal Hassan in the lead role and also starred Manisha Koirala and Saurabh Shukla in the movie. She also acted as Shuli in the movie named Holiday (2006), which is directed by Pooja Bhatt. Munmun Dutta also starred in a short film called The Little Goddess in 2018.

For more updates, follow IWMBuzz.com.